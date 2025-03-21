Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $266.62 on Tuesday. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Humana by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $15,397,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

