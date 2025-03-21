Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

