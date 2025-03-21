Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.20.
About Barnwell Industries
