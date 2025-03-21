Insider Buying: Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) insider Tom Carpenter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £35,500 ($46,032.16).

Titon stock opened at GBX 70.55 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £7.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.21. Titon Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.17). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.78.

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (17.41) (($0.23)) EPS for the quarter. Titon had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titon Holdings Plc will post 9.2847318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

