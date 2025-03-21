Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Price Performance
Avinger stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. Avinger has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.
Avinger Company Profile
