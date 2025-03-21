Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Avinger stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. Avinger has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

