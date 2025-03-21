Short Interest in AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Increases By 18.6%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.
AMG Critical Materials Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of AMG Critical Materials stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. AMG Critical Materials has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $26.16.
About AMG Critical Materials
