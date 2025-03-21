Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 2,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Sigyn Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.