Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 23,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 65,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$98.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.05.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

