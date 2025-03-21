Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 16,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 17,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

