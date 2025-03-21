AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.23 and last traded at $37.30. 6,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 8,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC owned about 0.09% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

