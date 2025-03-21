First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (LON:FBT) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (LON:FBT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,583.30 ($20.53) and last traded at GBX 1,583.30 ($20.53). 1,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,594.60 ($20.68).

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,710.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,648.72. The company has a market capitalization of £649.49 million and a PE ratio of -1,439.36.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.