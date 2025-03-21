Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,920,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 208,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
