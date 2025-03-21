Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 86,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Tower Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Tower Resources Company Profile

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its properties include the Rabbit North project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which includes 10 mineral tenures totaling 2,975 hectares situated in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; and the More Creek project that consists of 5 mineral tenures totaling 6,430 hectares located in the Golden Triangle District of northwest British Columbia.

