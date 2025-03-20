Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price objective on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.40.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

CIGI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.79. The stock had a trading volume of 82,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,685. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $156.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Colliers International Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 93,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

