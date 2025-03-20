Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

KFS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,392,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 368.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

