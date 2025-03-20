Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.98 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 133.60 ($1.73). Luceco shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.88), with a volume of 781,187 shares changing hands.

Luceco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £226.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

