Physiomics (LON:PYC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Physiomics shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,349,791 shares changing hands.

Physiomics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £894,510.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Physiomics (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Physiomics had a negative net margin of 106.80% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%. Research analysts predict that Physiomics Plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Physiomics

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

