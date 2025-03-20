Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.03 and traded as low as C$32.01. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at C$33.00, with a volume of 28,108 shares.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

