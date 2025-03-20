American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as low as C$0.45. American Lithium shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 129,416 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LI. National Bank Financial lowered American Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of American Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

American Lithium Trading Down 4.2 %

American Lithium Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$103.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

