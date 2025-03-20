American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as low as C$0.45. American Lithium shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 129,416 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on LI. National Bank Financial lowered American Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of American Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Lithium
American Lithium Trading Down 4.2 %
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.