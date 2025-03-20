VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.35 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34). VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 859,949 shares.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.81. The company has a market cap of £72.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.58.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.
