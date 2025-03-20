Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.
Northern Frontier Stock Down 20.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.
Northern Frontier Company Profile
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Frontier
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.