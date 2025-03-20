Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.85. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 364 shares changing hands.
Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Down 5.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Basin Shipping
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.