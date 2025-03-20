Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.85. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 364 shares changing hands.

Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Down 5.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.