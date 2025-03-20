Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.16 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 157.38 ($2.04). Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.11), with a volume of 3,064 shares trading hands.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £172.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.34.

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an investment company founded in 2007 and listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. It is a long-term investor in Berlin rental property, committed to improving the quality of accommodation for its tenants. Over the past thirteen years, the Company has assembled an attractive portfolio of real estate assets which the Directors believe offers investors the potential for both reliable income as well as capital growth.

