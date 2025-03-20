Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 30,600 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,666.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,722,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,689.21. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 62,341 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $292,379.29.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 185,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,153. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 177.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

