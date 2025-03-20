Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 30,600 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,666.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,722,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,689.21. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 62,341 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $292,379.29.
Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 185,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,153. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADVM
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.
