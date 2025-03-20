Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and traded as high as $14.29. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 13,221 shares traded.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.77%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

