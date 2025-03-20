Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.97 and traded as low as $60.43. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 7,859 shares trading hands.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Novozymes A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a boost from Novozymes A/S’s previous dividend of $0.17. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

