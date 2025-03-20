Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.27. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 308,994 shares trading hands.

Mega Uranium Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

About Mega Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.