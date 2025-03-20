Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.00 and traded as low as $74.00. Truxton shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 703 shares traded.
Truxton Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $213.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.67.
Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Truxton Dividend Announcement
About Truxton
Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Truxton
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.