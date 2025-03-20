Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.00 and traded as low as $74.00. Truxton shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 703 shares traded.

Truxton Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $213.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Truxton Dividend Announcement

About Truxton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Truxton’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

