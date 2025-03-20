Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.79 ($9.61) and traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.48). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.55), with a volume of 26,719 shares traded.

Churchill China Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of £54.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 571.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 737.48.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

