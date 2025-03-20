The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,177.07 ($15.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,196.50 ($15.51). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 1,173 ($15.21), with a volume of 390,530,250 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SGE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.13) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.17) to GBX 1,350 ($17.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.58) to GBX 1,090 ($14.13) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,446.67 ($44.69).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,286.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,178.33. The stock has a market cap of £11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

