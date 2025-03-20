Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.77 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.70). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.77), with a volume of 31,879 shares traded.
Spectra Systems Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £128.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Spectra Systems Company Profile
Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectra Systems
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.