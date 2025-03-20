Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.77 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.70). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.77), with a volume of 31,879 shares traded.

Spectra Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £128.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Spectra Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.