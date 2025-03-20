Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,328.52 ($17.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.51). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($17.38), with a volume of 13,999 shares traded.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of £637.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,309.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,327.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

