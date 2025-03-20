Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.99 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 47.28 ($0.61). Assura shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 370,585,000 shares traded.

Assura Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.03.

About Assura

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

