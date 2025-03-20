Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €224.97 ($244.53) and traded as high as €272.20 ($295.87). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €270.20 ($293.70), with a volume of 331,295 shares traded.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €244.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €225.29. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

