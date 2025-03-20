Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.37 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.40). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.37), with a volume of 4,226,669 shares trading hands.
Costain Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £286.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.41.
Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Costain Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 EPS for the current year.
Costain Group Increases Dividend
About Costain Group
Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.
