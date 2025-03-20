Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.80 and traded as high as $14.99. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 177,997 shares trading hands.

Fanuc Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Fanuc had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

