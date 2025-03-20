Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.75 and traded as high as $7.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 117,300 shares changing hands.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.01.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.