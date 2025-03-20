iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.45 and last traded at C$34.44. Approximately 35,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 11,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.26.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.15.

