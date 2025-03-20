Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Trading Up 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Imperium Technology Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

