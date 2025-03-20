Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Trading Up 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Imperium Technology Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
Imperium Technology Group Company Profile
Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imperium Technology Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.