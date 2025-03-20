Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09). Approximately 21,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 197,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Bay Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.82.

About Bay Capital

(Get Free Report)

Bay Capital Plc (LSE: BAY) was established in order to undertake one or more investment or acquisition opportunities of businesses operating within the UK or internationally where the Directors believe there to be opportunities for the creation of shareholder value across certain sectors of focus including industrials, construction and business services, and software and technology companies which service those industry verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.