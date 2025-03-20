OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.2 %

OFS Credit stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

