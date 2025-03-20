Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Trading 5.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. 98,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 21,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Banco de Sabadell Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

