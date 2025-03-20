National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 6,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

National Bank of Greece Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

