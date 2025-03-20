Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 176,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 473,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on Kraken Robotics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

