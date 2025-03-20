B90 (LON:B90) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.93 ($0.04). 425,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 256,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

B90 Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of £17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.86.

B90 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.