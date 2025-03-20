Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VORGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of NYSE:VOR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,730. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.40. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

