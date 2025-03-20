Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.
Get Our Latest Report on Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vor Biopharma
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.