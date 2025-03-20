Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Shares Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 53,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 45,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Journey Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

