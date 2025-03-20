Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.56. 2,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.
Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is -64.52%.
Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jerash Holdings (US)
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.