Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.56. 2,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.