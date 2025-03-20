abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73). Approximately 1,473,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,010,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.40 ($0.73).

abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

Capturing long-term income potential from logistics real estate in Europe

