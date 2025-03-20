iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.12. 50,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 22,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.23% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

