Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells 3,884 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,550.54. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

STOK traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. 1,070,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,189. The stock has a market cap of $441.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

